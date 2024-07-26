Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VUG traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.31. 597,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,628. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.