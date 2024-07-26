Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

FELE opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

