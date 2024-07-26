Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FC opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $537.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

