Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 4.5 %

FBIN stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,504,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

