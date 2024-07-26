Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded by William Blair to “Strong-Buy”

William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $162.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.67.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

