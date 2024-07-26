First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 172223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

