Financial Contrast: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $33.62 million 0.96 -$40.99 million ($0.79) -0.66 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sequans Communications and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -172.27% -1,229.91% -38.66% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sequans Communications and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 476.70%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.