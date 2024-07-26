Financial Analysis: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 0.73% 0.28% 0.17% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -2.14% -5.38% -1.02%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chatham Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.81%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $311.11 million 1.39 $2.64 million ($0.12) -73.79 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 1.95 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -81.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

