Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.89

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 15564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

