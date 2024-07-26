Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
FMNB traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $588.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
See Also
