Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 62.3% in July

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

