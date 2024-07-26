Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 62.3% in July

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fangdd Network Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
About Fangdd Network Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fangdd Network Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.