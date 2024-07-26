Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 3.3%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.75.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.46) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

