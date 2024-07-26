EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 9,100 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $234,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Jayme Mendal sold 900 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $23,175.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $141,450.00.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $857.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVER

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.