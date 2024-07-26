Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 553 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,525,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,385. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

