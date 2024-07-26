Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,089,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,180,430,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $631,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,089,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,993,000 after acquiring an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Southern by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

