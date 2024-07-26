Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 521.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,889,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,631. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

