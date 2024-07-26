Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2,325.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

