Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

EUZOF remained flat at $58.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. Eurazeo has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $58.64.

About Eurazeo

Featured Stories

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

