Ethereum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.09 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,237.51 or 0.04828833 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $389.24 billion and approximately $22.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00041421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

