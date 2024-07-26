Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $143.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $22.70 or 0.00033617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,544.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.24 or 0.00557130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00105467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00242918 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00066125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,076,238 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

