Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $763.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

