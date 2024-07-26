Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.25 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.04.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 323,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.