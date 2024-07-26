Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

