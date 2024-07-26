ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $14.61

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $14.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01730141 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

