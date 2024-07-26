Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CEO Brad S. Elliott Sells 24,801 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $41.04 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,694,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

