Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortive Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortive in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Fortive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Fortive by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.