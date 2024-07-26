EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 964 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

