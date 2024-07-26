EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,981. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $277.72. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

