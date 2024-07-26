EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 949,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,127. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

