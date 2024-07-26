EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

UPS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.83. 7,268,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.