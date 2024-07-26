EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $152,000 Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 4,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,394. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $86.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

