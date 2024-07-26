EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 25,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encore Capital Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Encore Capital Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.