EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 25,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

