EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 164.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $101.33. 49,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $122.98.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NSP

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.