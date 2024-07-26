EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares during the period. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,604,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,404 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,123,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 1,628,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,330. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Activity

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,094.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.