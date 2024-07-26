EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $313,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Price Performance

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on fuboTV

About fuboTV

(Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.