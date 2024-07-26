EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

AAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 360,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

