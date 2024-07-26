EntryPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 44,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,773. The company has a market cap of $985.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.45. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.