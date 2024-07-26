EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $127,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. 107,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,850. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

