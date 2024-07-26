EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 85,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,431. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,138.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.