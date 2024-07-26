EntryPoint Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,153,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $76,297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.2 %

Meritage Homes stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,829. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

