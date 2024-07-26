EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 617 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $23,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APGE stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APGE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

