Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 105,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 99,703 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

