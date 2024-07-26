Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Enovix stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

