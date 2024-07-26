Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 221.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EA traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $144.70. 1,170,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,038. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,199,031 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.