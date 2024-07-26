Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,168. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

