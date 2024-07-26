Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.750-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Edison International stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 1,930,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

