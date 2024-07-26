Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EC

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

NYSE:EC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.