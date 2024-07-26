Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $88,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.5 %

EXP stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.67. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

