Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $13.35 Average PT from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

DX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

