Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $110.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

